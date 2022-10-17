One of the main reasons why people opt to invest in condominiums aside from a prime location is the amenity offerings. In an article by Forbes, “more fresh air, more sunrises, more afternoons with the whole family as company—those are the benchmarks by which many people measure quality of life.”

After all, a home is not just a place for sleep or rest, it should also be a sanctuary you can always turn to when life gets overwhelming outside. What if we tell you that there’s a property that grants you accessibility and a relaxing lifestyle readily waiting for you and your loved ones?

RLC Residences is known for its award-winning developments that raise the standards of condo living in the Philippines. Located within the bustling Roxas Boulevard in Pasay City is their ready-for-occupancy (RFO) property The Radiance Manila Bay. Its strategic spot puts homeowners close to key destinations in Pasay and Manila, including malls like Robinsons Manila and even cultural spots, such as the Cultural Center of the Philippines and Rizal Park.

What makes this two-tower development stand out even more is the scenic views of the popular Manila Bay seen from its units. You can choose among studio, one-, and two-bedroom types with balcony options that are all spacious enough to house you and your family’s needs.

In addition to breathtaking views, The Radiance Manila Bay features numerous amenities for wellness and relaxation that are all ready-to-use as soon as you move in. A 50m lap pool, beautifully placed in between the two towers, an exercise garden and fitness gym for those who pursue an active lifestyle, and the Sky Lounge and Outdoor Kids Play Area with stunning sights both offer a retreat for all members of the family and encourage quality time.

Other wellness amenities include the Spa, Sauna, and Massage Rooms, Game Room, Videoke Room, and Private Theater – for when you want to destress and have a relaxing moment all to yourself.

No more waiting for years to reap the fruits of your labor. Gain access to the good things life has to offer immediately when you invest in RFO units at The Radiance Manila Bay. For a limited time, avail up to 30% discount and RLC Residences’ Early Move In promo when you book an appointment via your trusted Property Specialist.

Take advantage of these offerings also by visiting rlcresidences.com. You can also receive updates about The Radiance Manila Bay and other RLC Residences properties by following them on Facebook, Instagram, and YouTube.

