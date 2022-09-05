Globe has partnered with global non-profit Internews in a pioneering effort to raise quality journalism above the disinformation clutter and promote authenticity through support for carefully vetted local media organizations via programmatic advertising.

Through Ads for News, Globe is now the first and only telco and digital solutions platform in the Philippines to take part in such an effort, aligned with its long-running programs that aim to protect the public against online threats, including false information.

With the partnership, Globe has committed to direct ad spending to online news sites verified by Internews, including small and independent outlets that would otherwise have limited access to media investments from a major enterprise.

“This partnership is aligned with our advocacy to promote responsible online behavior. We are proud to be the first in the industry to partner with Internews in this noble initiative,” said Yoly Crisanto, Globe Chief Sustainability and Corporate Communications Officer.

“Our goal is to bring to the fore what journalism ought to be: a chronicle of truth and a source of quality and useful information that could help communities realize their full potential,” she said.

Internews cited Globe’s commitment to Ads for News, calling it a valued partner in advancing responsible media investing and improving access to quality information.

“Responsible media investment today will have a meaningful positive impact on communities and society tomorrow. Globe’s partnership with Internews is significant because of Globe’s leading commitment to investing in advertising on trusted local news. In doing so publicly, Globe also sets a noble example for other major companies to follow,” said Chris Hajecki, Ads for News Director.

Ads for News is a global program led by Internews, with support from the World Economic Forum and GroupM, which aims to provide crucial ad support for local media organizations as they face financial woes. It also hopes to prevent the use of advertising funds on websites linked to fake news.

In the Philippines, Ads for News partnered with the Asian Center for Journalism to vet independent news websites using global journalism standards and the GARM Brand Safety and Suitability Standards. The Makati Business Club is also a partner in the advocacy among leading companies in the private sector.

Globe will, in turn, make use of its funding commitment to place advertisements on a chosen selection of trusted local news websites.

The company’s partnership with Internews is another major step towards its goal of promoting a safe online environment and quality information access for all.

Globe’s efforts to promote a safer online environment and access to quality information is part of its commitment to the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals, particularly UN SDG No. 9, which highlights the roles of infrastructure and innovation as crucial drivers of economic growth and development, and UN SDG No. 17, which highlights the value of partnerships in achieving the sustainable development goals.

Its long-running #MakeITSafePH campaign is geared towards protecting children from online abuse. It has so far invested $2.7 million in content filtering systems. Globe’s Digital Thumbprint Program , meanwhile, teaches children responsible digital citizenship through public education modules and workshops.

To know more about Globe, visit www.globe.com.ph.

