PayMaya, the country’s largest processor of merchant payments, has relaunched its enterprise brand as Maya Business.

The new Maya Business seamlessly integrates omnichannel payment acceptance solutions, business-to-business (B2B), and business-to-government (B2G) payments, with digital banking services powered by Maya Bank, including a high-interest business deposit account and a range of credit products for enterprises and their customers.

The transformation comes on the heels of the successful launch of the new Maya brand and consumer app in late April this year which saw an accelerated uptake for wallet and digital banking services.

“With the new Maya Business, we’re creating the future of the enterprise, unleashing digital at a faster speed and on a broader scale,” said Manuel V. Pangilinan, chairman of Voyager and PayMaya, and chairman emeritus of Maya Bank.

Accelerating the digital transformation of businesses

During the event, keynote speakers Department of Trade and Industry Secretary (DTI) Alfredo Pascual and Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas (BSP) Governor Felipe Medalla emphasized the need to accelerate the digital transformation of businesses as critical components of sustainable economic growth and inclusion.

“The BSP welcomes the rollout of new digital financial services that bring the benefits of digitalization to Filipino businesses and end-users. We are creating the right environment, but without enterprises like Maya, it means nothing if the private sector does not find a way of utilizing the opportunities. These efforts contribute to our push to expand financing options for our MSMEs and bring them into the mantle of the formal financial system,” said Mr. Medalla.

For his part, DTI’s Mr. Pascual underscored the crucial role of the private sector in helping the Philippines achieve its digital transformation goals.

“The private sector, with its agile mindset and disposition, has to play a key role, particularly in implementing the digital transformation of large and small enterprises as well as the government itself. Congratulations to Maya for providing a fast and secure financial transaction platform for businesses and consumers,” Mr. Pascual said.

According to the BSP 2021 E-Payments Measurement, business payments account for 24.1% of total monthly retail payments. Supplier payments make up almost 90% of total business payments, but most of these still use non-digital channels.

Maya Business is committed to accelerating digital transformation among enterprises and consumers in line with the national targets under the Digital Payments Transformation Roadmap 2023 and eCommerce Philippines Roadmap 2022.

“As a growth and transformation enabler, we are embedding our digital Maya solutions into the operating systems of our merchants, big or small, online or physical,” Orlando B. Vea, PayMaya founder-CEO and Maya Bank co-founder, commented.

From payments to digital financial services

“From being a payments partner for enterprises, we’re now an all-in-one growth partner for businesses,” said Shailesh Baidwan, PayMaya Philippines Group president and Maya Bank co-founder. “Beyond leadership in payment acceptance, we’re enabling our customers with new digital financial services like business deposit, payroll disbursements, working capital loans, and buy-now-pay-later products.”

Maya Business offers merchants the broadest range of payment acceptance solutions, allowing businesses to accept any credit, debit, and prepaid card, scan-to-pay via QR, or via Maya wallet, whether online or on-ground. Solutions include Maya Checkout for online payments, Maya Payment Links for digital invoicing, Maya QR enabled by QR Ph Person-to-Merchant (P2M) payments — the national standard promoted by the BSP, and Maya Terminal, the country’s first android point-of-sale device.

Business owners and corporations can fast-track their business growth with a fully digital bank account that offers free PesoNet transfers and a 1.5% interest rate, four times higher than traditional banks. This feature is currently available for existing Maya Business clients.

On top of payment acceptance, Maya Business also offers a disbursement platform that enables organizations to efficiently distribute funds to their employees, suppliers, or citizen beneficiaries.

Maya Business is powered by the country’s only end-to-end digital payments company, PayMaya Philippines, and Maya Bank for digital banking services. To know more about Maya Business, visit maya.ph/business and follow @MayaBusinessPh on Facebook.

