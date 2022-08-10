Ayala Museum and Globe bring a new cultural learning experience with the Globe Digital Gallery

Ayala Museum, under the management of Ayala Foundation, Inc. (AFI), and Globe Telecom, Inc. held a signing ceremony on Tuesday, June 28, to mark a new milestone in their partnership with the launch of the Globe Digital Gallery.

The Globe Digital Gallery enables Filipinos to access and interact with 1,000 pieces from the Ayala Museum and the Filipinas Heritage Library’s permanent collections through this newest experience. Made up of 8 sprawling touchscreens located in the museum’s lobby, the Globe Digital Gallery allows onsite guests to “touch the art” and even zoom in on the finer details of each art piece.

Some of the pieces that guests can enjoy in the Digital Gallery are from the Ayala Museum’s pre-colonial gold collection, indigenous textiles from its ethnographic collection, rare prints from the Filipinas Heritage Library, works from National Artists, and so much more. The 1,000 pieces currently featured is only the beginning as Ayala Museum intends to upload more of its collection to the Globe Digital Gallery for more to enjoy.

The Globe Digital Gallery is a manifestation of Ayala Museum’s omnichannel approach — combining the physical, defined by refreshed exhibitions and a rich collection, and digital technology — to complete a new museum experience.

Present at the signing were Ayala Museum Senior Director Ma. Elizabeth “Mariles” Gustilo, Ayala Foundation CFO Rosallie Dimaano, and Yoly Crisanto, Globe’s Chief Sustainability and Corporate Communications Officer.

“We are excited to partner with Globe to excite a new generation of Filipinos about art and culture by using technological platforms that define their way of life these days. Globe has been a longstanding partner of Ayala Foundation and we are glad to continue our omnichannel journey as a museum with them,” said Ms. Gustilo.

“Technology has become a huge part of our lives, especially these last few years,” said Ms. Crisanto.

She added, “We are grateful to have the opportunity to partner with the Ayala Foundation in bringing a new cultural experience to our fellow Filipinos through the Globe Digital Gallery. We hope that this exhibit helps us further appreciate our vast art collection and the richness of our culture.”

To experience the Globe Digital Gallery, guests can book a visit to the Ayala Museum through its website.

