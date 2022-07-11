CIBI Information, Inc., the leading credit bureau in the Philippines, today announced that Yolanda Zubieta has been appointed as President & Chief Executive Officer, succeeding Marlo Cruz, who has been acting President & CEO for the past 15 years.

Zubieta, a Colombian national, officially joined CIBI recently. She brings over 20 years of experience in both the credit bureau and information space.

Prior to joining CIBI, she spent more than two decades leading Experian in various segments and has extensive sales and business development experience in multiple products, channels, and markets. Her last position with Experian was Head of Small and Medium enterprise (SME). She also served as General Manager of Sintecto, an information solutions and risk investigation company based in Bogotá, Colombia.

Yolanda holds a Bachelor’s degree in Business Administration with a post-graduate specialization in Sales Management and International Sales and an EMBA.

“Yolanda is the best person to succeed me,” said Marlo Cruz, CIBI’s outgoing President & CEO. “Yolanda’s background coupled with her extensive sales and business development skills should help CIBI strengthen partnerships, develop strategic alliances and expand our presence. We believe her strong experience will help focus CIBI during their revamp and return to market leadership.”

Yolanda believes that CIBI is making the necessary investments in all areas of the company to solidify their position as a leader in the industry and increase financial inclusion in the Philippines. “I have been overwhelmed by the warmth of the Filipino people, and I am confident that the quality of personnel that I have encountered at CIBI, coupled with the 40 years of experience CIBI has in the industry, and the great business environment in the Philippines will lead us to a great future in financial inclusion in this beautiful country.”

Zubieta is confident that the company is delivering streamlined and cost-effective solutions that make credit and job opportunities more accessible to businesses and individuals in various sectors.

CIBI is focusing all its efforts to deliver on its 2022 vision of being more innovative and data-driven across all of its business units, with Zubieta at the helm.

