Kazuo Okada delivers inspiring message during town hall meeting

A whiff of fresh air is blowing through Okada Manila, one of the biggest casino resort and hotel complexes within the Entertainment City. Tiger Resort Leisure and Entertainment, Inc. (TRLEI) was granted a license to operate a casino in 2007. The integrated resort formally opened to the public on March 31, 2017.

After a five-year hiatus, Kazuo Okada, its founding Chairman, is now back at the helm bringing a renewed vibrancy and excitement to this iconic integrated resort.

On June 6, Mr. Okada warmly addressed the Board of Directors and valued team members of Okada Manila during its first-ever Town Hall Meeting in five years. In his speech, Chairman Okada stated that he wants nothing more than for Okada Manila’s senior management to have greater interaction and an “at arm’s length” accessibility with his Board of Directors. He also emphasized that it is his fervent desire for all stakeholders to know that his Board of Directors is sincere in its pursuit to better serve the needs of its employees while at the same time elevating Okada Manila to greater heights of success.

Mr. Okada considers all employees as his Okada Manila family. He encouraged everyone to remain steadfast and unified in their commitment to the company as well as the esteemed guests they serve. He expressed his immense gratitude for their continued service and support throughout the transition, and was extremely pleased to let them know how much they are valued. Mr. Okada considers each single employee’s contribution to the company as being worthy of recognition.

Meanwhile, Okada Manila is pleased to announce — Business As Usual. Borders are opening up and international travel and tourism are primed for a comeback. Under the able leadership of Mr. Okada, whom employees fondly call “Daddy O,” Okada Manila is poised to seize the opportunity for business growth with enhanced services and exciting new attractions and promotions. Awarded the Forbes Five Star for two consecutive years, Okada Manila invites you to come and experience for yourself the distinctive brand of luxury, world-class amenities, as well as the hallmark Japanese hospitality — “Omotenashi.”

