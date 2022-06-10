In anticipation of the 124th anniversary of Philippine Independence, SM Supermalls shares why Independence Day is a pivotal turning point in our history.

It is a celebration of our identity as Filipinos. Independence Day represents the core of our beliefs and our identity as Filipinos – a strong and courageous race willing to fight for freedom’s sake. After almost 400 years of colonization, the raising of our flag and the singing of our anthem serves as more than an obligation; it commemorates the heroism embodied by every Filipino who fought for our freedom. This June 12, 2022 at 8:30 am, come in colors of the Philippine flag and head to the SM Supermalls’ Flag Raising Ceremony as we show love of our country and pay our respects to those who fought to protect it.

It is a celebration of our rich and diverse culture. Each year, the month of June encourages us to exhibit our country’s rich culture in many different ways. Whether it be through food, fashion, or art, all 18 regions across the Philippines have so much to offer! At an SM mall near you, enjoy a taste of Luzon, Visayas, and Mindanao’s diverse cultures through Pinoy Eats and Pinoy Buys until June 12, 2022.

It is a celebration of our love for the country. Putting the country above one’s self is a great honor and responsibility. As Filipinos, it is our duty to keep the flame of patriotism alive by learning Philippine culture and history, to cultivate in us a sense of community and accountability towards our Filipino brothers and sisters. Visit SM City Cebu’s HeroiSM phygital exhibit until June 15, 2022 to explore Philippine history in an #AweSM way!

Celebrate #PinoyFreedom at SM Supermalls!

While we each exude patriotism in our own way, one cannot ignore the pride and enjoyment that comes with Philippine Independence Day celebrations! Commemorate Independence Day in a truly Pinoy way— sumptuous food, the company of loved ones, and great deals on all things local!

At SM Supermalls, activities are lined up to keep #PinoyFreedom alive nationwide! So come and celebrate the #AweSM and historic Philippine Independence Day at an SM mall near you.

