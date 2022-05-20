When Jardin Wong, Jillian Sze, and Miguel Tan approached WTA Architecture and Design Studio with their idea for their first project as real estate developers, they came with a story about independence. Seeking to cast a new shadow over the hyper-competitive Philippine property scene, and make a mark outside their respective family businesses, the three partners — who formed the leadership of Mosaic Realty and Development Corporation (MRDC) — proposed their idea for The Silhouette.

Working closely with William Ti, Jr., principal architect of WTA Architecture and Design Studio, MRDC’s first foray into turning their creative visions into reality is now set to rise at the heart of San Juan. The Silhouette is a distinct and exclusive 19-storey residential tower, housing only 12 units built with a strict one unit per floor philosophy. This design was intentional, as the company wanted to distinguish themselves from the mass-marketed condominiums that already dot Metro Manila’s cityscape.

“I don’t want people to misinterpret it as a polarizing thing, that we just want to be unique. No, we’re unique because we are in-depth and we understand the granularity of what exclusive and what premium means,” Jillian Sze, chief operating officer and co-founder of MRDC, told BusinessWorld.

“When you’ve been successful for quite some time, the pleasures in your life and your lifestyle choices would be different. Just think of clothes. You don’t want to wear the same clothes that are being sold in a thousand malls nationwide, right? You want to belong to a community that exudes the same values and lifestyle,” Ms. Sze shared.