Top executives of Pag-IBIG Fund held a send-off of their mobile branch called Lingkod Pag-IBIG On Wheels. The mobile branches will bring Pag-IBIG services closer to more members and serve as a quick-deploy assistance vehicle to calamity-stricken areas when necessary. Pag-IBIG Fund Board Chairman and Housing Department Secretary Eduardo D. del Rosario and Pag-IBIG Fund CEO Acmad Rizaldy P. Moti led the send-off ceremony, along with other members of the Pag-IBIG Fund Board of Trustees and officials at the DHSUD grounds in Quezon City on Thursday (April 7).

