THE PBA’S mid-season Commissioner’s Cup gets rolling on March 11 at the Ninoy Aquino Stadium (NAS) with Titan and Terrafirma firing the opening salvo and guest team Macau and souped-up Converge engaging in a live-wire main offering.

The Giant Risers, the league’s youngest franchise that’s now handled by newly-promoted coach Rensy Bajar, and Dyip kick off hostilities at 5:15 p.m., both hoping to improve on their woeful finish in the Philippine Cup.

The Black Bears, who are following in the footsteps of foreign clubs Bay Area and Hong Kong Eastern in bidding for a PBA crown, and the FiberXers, who beefed up their roster after the All-Filipino, mix it up at 7:30 p.m.

Blackwater and NLEX open Day 2 action on March 13 also at the NAS with Magnolia and Phoenix duking it out in the second game.

Rain or Shine (ROS) debuts on March 14 against Macau at Ynares Montalban while Meralco launches its campaign on March 18 at Ynares Antipolo versus Converge.

TNT starts its title repeat quest against ROS at the Smart Araneta Coliseum on March 20, the same day Barangay Ginebra hits the court for the first time against the Black Bears.

Reigning All-Filipino titlist San Miguel plunges into action on March 21 against Titan at Ynares Antipolo.

Meanwhile, with giants coming over, the Gin Kings upgraded their frontline by acquiring Kemark Cariño in a proposed trade with the Dyip.

The Gin Kings shipped 6-foot-6 stretch big Ben Adamos in the one-on-one deal pending approval from the pro league.

In Mr. Cariño, the crowd darlings got a 6-foot-8 forward who led the PBA in blocks as a rookie in Season 48 that earned him a spot in the All-Defensive and All-Rookie Teams.

The 28-year-old former San Beda star missed the entire 49th season and the first conference of Season 50 due to ACL but is on track to return to active duty by April.

Mr. Cariño’s arrival, as well as the return of 6-foot-7 Isaac Go from ACL added needed ceiling to Ginebra, which is parading the shortest import in the tournament.

Justin Brownlee, who stands at 6-foot-6 is up against 7-footers like TNT’s Bol Bol and Converge’s Kylor Kelley and a slew of taller reinforcements like 6-foot-11 Marcus Lee of San Miguel Beermen. — Olmin Leyba