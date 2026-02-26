CEBUANA LHUILLIER’S Jean Henri Lhuillier has thrown his hat into the pickleball ring after he had now given his support to one of the country’s fastest growing sports by teaming up with the Pickle Yard Conference League (PCYL).

Mr. Lhuillier forged the agreement with the PYCL’s Philip Pagon, John Talusan, and Mai Sun with an aim of expanding Cebuana Lhuillier’s advocacy in developing Filipino athletic talents through the company’s sports programs.

Mr. Lhuillier has been supporting softball where he is the president of the Amateur Softball Association of the Philippines as well as tennis.

The public draft is set on Saturday with the opening slated on March 7 up to the May 2 and 3 finals. — Joey Villar