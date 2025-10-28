Games on Wednesday

(Ynares Center-Antipolo)

5:15 p.m. – Blackwater vs NLEX

7:30 p.m. – Meralco vs TNT

TNT and NLEX set their sights on their third straight victories against separate foes and with it, continued hold of pole position in the PBA Season 50 Philippine Cup on Wednesday at Ynares Center-Antipolo.

The Road Warriors (3-1) carry out this mission against Blackwater (1-2) at 5:15 p.m. while Tropang 5G (3-1) seek the same against Meralco (3-2) at 7:30 p.m.

Their respective rivals are bent on advancing their own agenda, though.

The Bossing are out to snap a two-game slide and the Bolts are intent on rebounding from their previous 85-98 loss to NLEX and delivering a winning performance before taking a long break in the PBA to tackle their East Asia Super League campaign.

After the duel with TNT, Meralco will return to action on Dec. 12 against Terrafirma. During this lull, the Bolts will play back to back against Taoyuan Pauian Pilots (Nov. 2 in Taoyuan and Nov. 8 in Ilagan, Isabela) and the Macau Black Bears (Nov. 15 in Ilagan and Dec. 6 in Macau).

The Tropang 5G will surely provide a tough test for the Bolts before they go on international duty.

Coach Chot Reyes’ side, runner-up in Season 49, has been on an upswing, especially with Brandon Ganuelas Rosser and Jordan Heading returning from injuries in their Ws over Converge, 110-103, and Titan, 130-92. — Olmin Leyba