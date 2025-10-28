THE Samahang Basketbol ng Pilipinas (SBP) has elected PBA Chairman Ricky Vargas as president and PLDT honcho Manny Pangilinan as chairman.

Mr. Vargas, who served as vice-president under outgoing chief Al Panlilio, and Mr. Pangilinan, who was previously chairman emeritus, will lead a board consisting of 17 seats, 13 of which were filled through an election among the federation’s 34 active members to “ensure broad sectoral representation across Philippine basketball.”

Elected sectoral representatives were Paul Tristan Laus (North Luzon), Edgar Francisco (South Luzon), Robert Uy (Visayas), Renauld Barrios (Mindanao), ose Franco Soberano (Youth), o Perasol, Manuel Raymund Castellano and Eric Altamirano (Schools), Vivian Manila (Women’s) and Messrs. Pangilinan, Vargas, Alfrancis Chua and Archen A. Cayabyab (Commercial and Professional).

Two co-opted members, Jacob Ang and Chaye Cabal-Revilla, were appointed by the president, while Ryan Reyes was named player representative and Peachy Cheng Medina was selected as the interim 3×3 representative.

Mr. Panlilio will remain a valued member of the board by virtue of his position as a FIBA Central Board member.

“This new SBP Board is a healthy mix of wisdom-filled veterans and passionate young leaders who share a common purpose — to build a stronger, more unified future for Philippine basketball,” said Mr. Vargas.

“We’re setting the foundation for the next generation of sports leaders to continue the growth and excellence that Filipino basketball is known for,” he said.

Mr. Pangilinan emphasized SBP’s continued drive for inclusivity and development across all levels of the sport.

“This new SBP Board is a reflection of how far Philippine basketball has come — more inclusive, more representative, and more forward-looking. For the first time, we have three female trustees on the board, even with fewer seats overall, ensuring that the voice of women in basketball continues to grow stronger,” he said.

“The addition of player and 3×3 representatives further broadens our perspective. And with promising young leaders like Jacob Ang and Franco Soberano, we’re making sure that basketball development in the country never stops — it only grows deeper and more united.” — Olmin Leyba