THE Philippine men’s softball team will train in Ishikawa, Japan for two weeks as it embarks on a mission to reclaim the Southeast Asian Games (SEAG) gold medal it lost when the country hosted the biennial event six years ago in Clark, Pampanga.

There, Amateur Softball Association of the Philippines Chief Jean Henri Lhuillier said the Blu Boys would play a series of tune up games as part of their preparation for the Thailand SEA Games set Dec. 9 to 20 in Thanyaburi, Pathum Thani.

Teams that the country will face there are from Japan, Hong Kong and Singapore, which stole the gold from the Filipinos the last time the sport was held in the SEA Games in Clark.

“This Japan training camp is a vital step in strengthening the RP Blu Boys’ skills and teamwork as they prepare to represent the country in the SEA Games,” said Lhuillier. “Playing against world-class teams will not only boost their confidence but also refine their strategies for regional competition.”

The Blu Girls are also in the heat of their preparation as they try to extend their reign in Thanyaburi. — Joey Villar