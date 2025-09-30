Games on Wednesday

(UST Quadricentennial Pavilion)

7:30 a.m. – UST vs NUNS (16U)

10 a.m. – DLSU vs FEU (16U)

12 p.m. – DLSU vs FEU (Women)

2 p.m. – DLSU vs FEU (Men)

4:30 p.m. – UST vs NU (Men)

7 p.m. – UST vs NU (Women)

HOST University of Santo Tomas (UST) shoots for a third straight win to gain a share of lead with Ateneo when it clashes against fellow unbeaten National University (NU) in the UAAP Season 88 men’s basketball tournament on Wednesday at the UST Quadricentennial Pavilion in Manila.

Game time is at 4:30 p.m. after the De La Salle University-Far Eastern University duel at 2 p.m. with the Growling Tigers (2-0) banking on their home crowd anew to break a second-spot tie with the Bulldogs (2-0) and join the Ateneo de Manila University Blue Eagles (3-0) on top of the league nearing the halfway mark of the first round.

UST is the biggest revelation so far after slaying reigning champion University of the Philippines and La Salle, finalists of the last two UAAP seasons.

Led by super rookie Collins Akowe, momentum and confidence are on the España-based dribblers on the back of a mammoth 87-67 trashing of the Fighting Maroons and a stellar 93-84 comeback over the Green Archers for a statement start.

But while that shored up Santo Tomas’ tag as this year’s dark horse especially with UP and La Salle still adjusting to the departure of their core led by Finals MVP JD Cagulangan and two-time MVP Kevin Quiambao, the mission has just got started.

Winning against the Bulldogs, who have also taken care of their first two games, is just a continuation.

“This is not a statement. We’re just happy that we’re progressing as a team. Right now, we’re just focusing on ourselves and our games, which is now against NU,” said ace playmaker Forthsky Padrigao, who returned from a one-game suspension with 12 points, nine assists and three steals against La Salle.

“UST this year is not the same as UST last year. There is confidence now but we have to keep grounded. We just have to stick to what we’re doing,” said assistant coach Peter Martin.

Starring in the duel is Mr. Akowe’s first match against what was anticipated as his collegiate school after graduating from the National U-Nazareth School as UAAP juniors MVP and Best Foreign Student-Athlete, before surprisingly committing to Santo Tomas.

Count on the readiness of the Bulldogs to finally try to stop the 6-foot-10 Senegalese anchor, who feasted on UP and La Salle with averages of 24.8 points and 18 rebounds. — John Bryan Ulanday