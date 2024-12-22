FORMER NBA All-Star DeMarcus Cousins is set to strut his stuff for a Philippine ball club once again.

The 6-foot-10 anchor has been signed by Strong Group Athletics (SGA) over the weekend as its first player for a redemption tour in the 34th Dubai International Basketball Championship from Jan. 24 to Feb. 2, 2025.

SGA will be the second Filipino team of the 34-year-old NBA standout after serving as a key cog for the Zamboanga Valientes in their championship run in The Asian Tournament this year.

A fifth overall pick in the 2010 NBA Draft, Mr. Cousins is expected to provide a steady presence for SGA that’s out to avenge its runner-up finish to Al Riyadi of Lebanon last year.

“We worked hard to get DeMarcus (Cousins). I’ve heard great feedback about him, and I’ve spoken to him a couple of times. He’s serious, means business, and wants to win. We’ve even been discussing personnel matters already,” said SGA mentor Charles Tiu.

“Signing DeMarcus Cousins is a huge step in the right direction. We’re thrilled to have someone of his caliber leading our redemption bid. In the days to come, we’re hoping to sign more NBA veterans and top Filipino prospects to strengthen our squad and finally bring home the Dubai crown,” added SGA President Jacob Lao, whose team ruled the 43rd William Jones Cup this year for a good rebound from Dubai.

Mr. Cousins, a four-time All-Star and two-time All-NBA Second Team member, had a 12-year career in the NBA starting with the Sacramento Kings.

He also played for the New Orleans Pelicans, Golden State Warriors, Houston Rockets, Los Angeles Clippers, Milwaukee Bucks and Denver Nuggets before going on a global journey.

Aside from Zamboanga this year, Mr. Cousins also saw action for the Mets de Guaynabo in Puerto Rico and in Taiwan with the Taiwan Beer Leopards and Taiwan Mustangs.

In the Philippines this time around, heavy responsibility will be on Mr. Cousins’ shoulders as SGA seeks to bounce back from a second-place finish to Al Riyadi in the Dubai finals on a buzzer-beating 77-74 loss.

Fellow NBA veterans Dwight Howard, Andre Roberson and Andray Blatche, also Gilas Pilipinas naturalized player, led SGA then alongside UAAP MVP Kevin Quiambao of De La Salle University, MPBL MVP Justine Baltazar, Jordan Heading and now UAAP Finals MVP JD Cagulangan of the University of the Philippines.

Mr. Cousins is expected to be joined by a handful of NBA standouts anew and collegiate players with the SGA’s announcement of the full roster soon. — John Bryan Ulanday