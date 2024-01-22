DWIGHT Howard unleashed his vintage form as Strong Group fended off a fiery resistance from Lebanon’s Homenetmen, 104-95, and stayed perfect in the 33rd Dubai International Basketball Championship yesterday at the Al Nasr Club.

The former NBA champion and three-time Defensive Player of the Year awardee scored 32 points on an impressive 12-of-13 clip laced by seven rebounds and five blocks to anchor the Philippine representatives to a 3-0 slate atop Group B.

It’s the closest win of Strong Group, which had to turn it up in the payoff period, thus far in the 12-team tourney after making short work of the United Arab Emirates (UAE) national team, 82-66, and Syria’s Al Wahda, 89-67. Joining hands with Mr. Howard to make it happen was UAAP MVP Kevin Quiambao, who further cemented his stature as Strong Group’s best local bet with 19 points, four rebounds and four assists.

Andray Blatche chipped in 18 points, six rebounds and four assists while the two other reinforcements in Andre Roberson and McKenzie Moore were also instrumental with 13 and 12 points, respectively.

Gilas Pilipinas shooter Jordan Heading only had two points but did a good job quarterbacking Strong Group’s attack with 11 assists plus four rebounds and two steals.

Unlike the first two outings, Strong Group found Homenetmen a tough nut to crack as it played catch-up basketball until the last eight minutes.

Following a 42-48 halftime gap, the wards of head coach Charles Tiu still stared at a 71-73 deficit early in the fourth before leaning on Mr. Howard and Mr. Blatche in the clutch.

Mr. Howard’s short heaves and Mr. Blatche’s three straight treys highlighted Strong Group’s 21-10 rally midway through the fourth to erect its biggest lead at 92-83 en route to the win.

The ball club owned by Frank and Jacob Lao, tied with Libya’s Al Ahly Tri Sports Club on top of Group B with 3-0 slates, now heads to a much-needed break after three straight days of action before plunging back to play on Wednesday against Beirut Sports Club.

Homenetmen, bannered by the 37 points of former Meralco import Zach Lofton, slid to 0-2 entering a must-win match against the UAE national team today. — John Bryan Ulanday

The scores:

Strong Group (104) — Howard 32, Quiambao 19, Blatche 18, Roberson 13, Moore 12, Baltazar 8, Heading 2, Sanchez 0, Cagulangan 0, Escandor 0.

Homenetmen (95) — Lofton 37, Hadidian 21, Holman 18, Jackson 16, Khalil 2, Salem 1, Ajemian 0, Akiki 0.

Quarterscores: 17-24, 42-48, 71-67, 104-95.