EIGHT of the 12 Premier Volleyball League (PVL) teams including PVL on Tour and Invitational champion PLDT have acquired their respective imports in preparation for the Reinforced Conference unfurling Oct. 7.

The PLDT High Speed Hitters have acquired 33-year-old Russian Anastasia Bavykina as early as two weeks ago and has been blending well with the team that should be spearheaded by Savi Davison.

“She fits well into the team and should provide stability and experience,” said PLDT manager Bajjie del Rosario of the outside hitter who last suited up for Yenisey Krasnoyarsk back home in Russia.

League powerhouse Creamline was actually the first to tab an import after plucking American spiker Courtney Schwan, who came in a week before Ms. Bavykina joined PLDT.

The 29-year-old Ms. Schwan was from Auburn, Washington and came off a triumphant stint with the Orlando Valkyries in the Major League Volleyball championship in the United States and should play a pivotal role in the Cool Smashers’ quest for an 11th crown.

For Cignal, it acquired Greek outside hitter Eva Chantava with high hopes of earning a shot at a breakthrough title.

Other reinforcements who already flew in were Cuban Yunieska Batista for Chery Tiggo, Belgian Helene Rousseaux for Farm Fresh, American Anna DeBeer for ZUS Coffee, Spaniard Paola Martinez Vela for Nxled and returnee Jelena Cvijovic of Montenegro for Galeries Tower. — Joey Villar