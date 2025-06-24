The confetti did not fall for them. The trophy went to the competition. And yet, for longtime habitues of the sport who cheered as the Pacers went through the National Basketball Association Finals with grit, fire, and an unshakable belief in each other, one thing is clear: They have nothing to be ashamed of. In fact, they have everything to be proud of. Before the 2024-25 season began, not a single armchair expert pointed to them as Finals contenders. A number of pundits didn’t even have them making the playoffs. To their credit, however, they refused to listen to the noise. Instead, they resolved to prove their doubters wrong.

For all the’ supposed lack of superstars, the Pacers thrived on their collective being greater than the sum of their individual parts. They built a strong identity around pace, unselfishness, and relentless hustle — and they proved, night after night, that they could go toe-to-toe with the best of the best in the league. And, in retrospect, their Cinderella finish wasn’t borne of a miracle run. It was of them earning their way through every round, knocking off higher seeds, overcoming adversity, and utterly refusing to lose.

Considering how close the Pacers came to crafting an upset of historic proportions, fans can hardly be blamed for engaging in What Ifs. And amid all the speculation, one truth stands out: Had Tyrese Haliburton not suffered from a right leg injury — later presumed to be a torn Achilles tendon — seven minutes into Game Seven, the blue and gold would have been better equipped to handle the pressure in hostile territory. And he was playing extremely well, too, making three of four three-point attempts in battling the heavily favored Thunder to a draw by that point.

In any case, Haliburton had a postseason for the ages. He showed the world what the Pacers already knew: He’s a leader — at par with the NBA’s finest. He certainly played with flair, control, and intelligence, elevating those around him with his vision and calm in the crunch. If nothing else, he belied the ridiculous notion that he was overrated. Quite the opposite: He continually punched above his pay grade. Even as defenses keyed in on him, he kept trusting his teammates. He didn’t chase stats; he made winning plays. And he did it all with class, humility, and joy. He’s the face of the Hoosier State AND the future of the league.

For too long, the Pacers were stuck in the NBA’s middle ground — too good to tank, too inconsistent to contend. But their Finals run, however stunted, changed the narrative, and Indiana pro basketball mattered once more. Throughout the playoffs, the Gainbridge Fieldhouse was electric; the diehards rallied behind stalwarts that embodied toughness, pride, and purpose. And more than merely chasing a ring, they reestablished a standard.

Looking ahead, it’s just too bad that the Pacers will likely aim to run it back sans Haliburton, who faces a long road to recovery. All the same, they have their pride to lean on. They tasted the Finals and felt the heartbreak. And while they did not end their campaign with a parade, they did so with belief that redemption will come. It’s not a matter of if, but when.

Anthony L. Cuaycong has been writing Courtside since BusinessWorld introduced a Sports section in 1994. He is a consultant on strategic planning, operations and human resources management, corporate communications, and business development.