THERE’S nervous excitement as Gilas Pilipinas Women got up close and personal with the trophy at stake in next month’s FIBA Women’s Asia Cup (FWAC) in Shenzhen, China.

For the Pinay dribblers, seeing the hardware on home ground serves as inspiration and extra motivation to beat the odds in the July 13 to 20 Continental meet.

“Right now, I’m nervous and excited seeing the trophy so close, here with us. It’s like we’re already in the FIBA event against those powerhouse teams,” said Gilas guard Monique del Carmen during Monday’s launch of the Philippine stop of the FWAC Trophy Tour.

“Hopefully we make it in the Top Six and qualify for the World Cup. That’s the very important goal right now but we also hope we can get the chip and we hope this (trophy) stays in Manila.”

The Gilas belles joined coach Pat Aquino and Samahang Basketbol ng Pilipinas Executive Director Erika Dy in welcoming the trophy, which after previous stops in Nagoya and Seoul, will be in the country until Thursday.

According to Ms. Dy, it will be displayed in Malolos, Bulacan and campuses of universities at the forefront of women’s basketball like National University and University of Santo Tomas.

Gilas Women, which will be bannered by Fil-Am Vanessa de Jesus and veteran Jack Animam, is bracing for a tough campaign in the Asia Cup with powerhouses Japan and Australia as opponents in Group B along with Lebanon.

The initial goal is to top the bracket to earn an outright semifinal seat or at least place second or third to gain entry to the playoff for the semis.

“Everybody’s focused. I know they’re very excited, very eager and willing to do everything just to have a competitive team,” said Mr. Aquino whose charges will have to step up with veterans Afril Bernardino, Janine Pontejos, Chack Cabinbin, and Andrea Tongco unlikely to join due to military commitments.

Before plunging into action in China, Gilas Women will compete in the William Jones Cup in Chinese Taipei from July 2 to 6. — Olmin Leyba