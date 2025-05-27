THE HEARTBEAT of streetball echoed through the city for the second straight year as the DAYO23 tournament returned to the iconic basketball court under the bridge on May 24 and 25, delivering two days of electrifying basketball action and community spirit.

The event presented by the Jordan Brand and Titan drew passionate ballers from across the region, cementing its status as a premier showcase of skill, grit, and streetball culture.

Teams from Cebu, Biñan, Laguna; Cainta, Rizal; Davao City and Manila came to play with Team Hustle and Chase Tower Runs of Cebu emerging as the best ballers of the tournament. High-paced action in the Women’s 5-on-5 saw Team Hustle claiming their second title after a hard-fought battle. The Men’s 5-on-5 Streetball Tournament concluded with the Cebu team taking home the trophy after renowned clutch player JD Cagulangan played true to form and sank the winning basket with less than a second left on the clock.

In the one-on-one face-offs, Marcus Miguel Salameda, the 16-year old pride of Barangay De La Paz, Biñan City and fearless Mako Namiki of Dasmariñas, Cavite erased the competition as they relied on speed, smarts and a relentless will to win in their respective divisions.

Streetball energy took center stage at the Brgy. 830 Basketball Court in Manila from Day 1, as players displayed raw talent, innovative moves, and relentless determination. More than just a tournament, DAYO23 embodied the spirit that every court is home court. Players stepped onto the pavement with confidence, turning any space into an arena for greatness.

The competition was fierce in Year 2 as teams were strengthened with pro players and national team members who had local and international experience. Former collegiate hero, now Korean Basketball League Rookie of the Year JD Cagulangan, pro players Greg Slaughter, Mac Tallo, David Murrell, Allan Mangahas and collegiate standouts Jacob Cortez, Chris Hubilla and Anthony Brodett saw action for the teams. National players Allana Lim, Raiza Palmera Dy, Janine Pontejos, Afril Bernardo and varsity player Tacky Tacatac competed in the women’s division.

Beyond the competition, the court buzzed with a friendly, familiar energy that fostered a strong community connection, bringing together athletes, fans, and streetball enthusiasts in celebration of the game’s vibrant culture.