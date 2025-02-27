KEVIN QUIAMBAO stamped his well-known versatility in an emphatic Korean Basketball League return after a stint in the final window of the 2025 FIBA Asia Cup Qualifiers with Gilas Pilipinas.

The Gilas winger flirted with a triple double of 12 points, eight rebounds and career-high 18 assists the Goyang Sono Skygunners stunned the Busan KCC Egis at its homecourt, 95-85, in the homestretch of the KBL regular season on Wednesday night.

It’s the third straight win for the Goyang in the last five games to climb to 13-26 in ninth place.

With Mr. Quiambao’s brilliance, Goyang stayed in the thick of the race for the sixth and last playoff slot, moving within striking distance of Anyang (14-25), Busan (15-25) and Wonju DB Promy (17-21) with still 15 games to spare.

The 23-year-old Mr. Quiambao, a two-time MVP and one-time champion for De La Salle University in the UAAP where he established himself as a point forward, just came off a tough campaign with Gilas last weekend.

The 6-foot-7 young star played limited action as Gilas stumbled to Chinese Taipei, 91-84, and New Zealand, 87-70, on the road.

After a flawless run in the first two windows, Mr. Quiambao and company thus settled for a 4-2 slate at second spot of Group B albeit already qualified for the Asia Cup proper in August in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia.

Meanwhile, UAAP Finals MVP JD Cagulangan bested fellow Maroon Javi Gomez de Liaño with four points, five rebounds and two assists as Suwon KT Sonicboom (22-17) drubbed Anyang Jung Kwan Jang Red Boosters (14-25), 63-56. — John Bryan Ulanday