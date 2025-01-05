DEFENDING CHAMPION Rianne Malixi started hot but limped at the finish to settle for an even 73 in the third round of the Australian Master of the Amateurs on Sunday in Victoria Australia.

The Philippine ace gunned down five birdies against two bogeys in the first 10 holes of the Southern Golf Course to contend for pole position early on.

However, she stumbled with three bogeys in the last seven to wind up matching par after a sizzling 68 last Saturday.

Despite the late slip-up, the 17-year-old Pinay stayed in contention and kept her hold of joint third with a four-under 215 total — four off Australian Ella Scaysbrook, who shot a 71 for 211.

Ms. Scaysbrook owned a two-stroke lead against Korean Hyojin Yang, who matched the former’s 71 for 213, going to Monday’s final round.

Ms. Malixi, the reigning US Girls’ Junior and US Women’s Amateur titlist, was joined at No. 3 by Australian Sarah Hammett (73).

Jazy Roberts (70) sat one behind Mses. Malixi and Hammett at 216 followed by local bets Eunseo Choi (69) and Ann Jang (71) at 217 and Amelia Harris (69), Round 2 leader Raegan Denton (79) and Japanese Haruhi Nakatani (74) at 218.

World No. 3 Ms. Malixi is aiming for an encore of her come-from-behind triumph last year in Melbourne, where she rallied from four down to win by one. — Olmin Leyba