The Fever rejoiced as they prepped for their match against the Sparks. They basked in the news that they had secured a playoff spot, and with reason. It had been a full eight years since they last made the postseason, not coincidentally Hall of Famer Tamika Catchings’ valedictory. And while head coach Christie Sides noted how much sweeter the development would have been if it came after a win, their advancement courtesy of outcomes in the Aces-Sky and Mercury-Dream set-tos was no less welcome.

To be sure, the Fever ended the day all smiles as well. Their triumph over the Sparks was their fifth straight and seventh of eight encounters after the Olympic break, and they knew more was in store for them. Despite their relative youth and largely homegrown roster, they’ve displayed an uncanny knack for learning from their losses to propel them forward. Since starting the season one and eight off a brutal schedule, they have gone a heady 17 and eight to emerge as one of the WNBA’s best teams. They’re certainly punching above their sixth-place standing, and look to be tough opponents for higher seeds in the playoffs.

Needless to say, the Fever’s rise has been spearheaded by newly minted Player of the Month Caitlin Clark. She has long been fodder for headlines, but her ascent on the court has been nothing short of remarkable. Her status as a rookie notwithstanding, she has broken record after record and, more importantly, catapulted the blue, red, and gold to success in the process. Last year, they were two spots removed from the bottom of the barrel; with her addition, they’ve turned into bona fide contenders. And they’re only too glad to acknowledge why; teammates celebrated along with the 16,645-strong crowd at the Gainbridge Foeldhouse when she got her second triple-double of the season near the end of yesterday’s contest.

Clark looked none the worse for wear in the aftermath of the Fever’s outing. Never mind that she played from opening tip to final buzzer. “I could probably go another 40 minutes,” she said. “I don’t usually like to stop.” To her left, fellow All-Star Aliyah Boston giggled in acknowledgment. They’re definitely running to meet their date with destiny, and they’re making sure to also have fun en route.

Anthony L. Cuaycong has been writing Courtside since BusinessWorld introduced a Sports section in 1994. He is a consultant on strategic planning, operations and human Resources management, corporate communications, and business development.