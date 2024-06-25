PENDING formal confirmation from the International Golf Federation (IGF), the Philippines’ Bianca Pagdanganan is booked for a second trip to the Olympics while Dottie Ardina is set for her debut after skipping the Rio Games.

This was sealed as Mmess. Pagdanganan and Ardina stayed inside the “Magic 60” of the Women’s Olympic Golf Rankings last Monday at the end of the qualifying period for the Aug, 7-10 competition at the Le Golf National.

Ms. Pagdanganan, who finished tied for 43rd in the Tokyo Olympiad, was the 37th qualifier for Paris as Ms. Ardina, who made the grade in 2016 but pulled out due to threat of the Zika virus, got in at 57th.

Filipina-Japanese Yuka Saso secured her place with her 10th ranking. But the two-time US Women’s Open champion will represent Japan this time after competing under the Philippine flag in the previous edition in Tokyo and tying for ninth.

Defending Olympic titlist and world No. 1 Nelly Korda of the US leads the 60-player field, which the International Golf Federation will make official on July 9. — Olmin Leyba