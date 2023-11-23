Games Today

(Smart Araneta Coliseum)

4 p.m. — Phoenix vs Blackwater

8 p.m. — Rain or Shine vs Ginebra

That recent “Manila Clasico” loss certainly stings for Barangay Ginebra.

Uncharacteristically, the Gin Kings suffered a big-time meltdown after going up by 26. Making things worse, the endgame breaks didn’t go their way as they tried to salvage the victory, allowing rival Magnolia to steal a 93-91 win in the PBA Commissioner’s Cup.

The challenge for the defending champions now is to quickly leave this episode behind and get back on track. This, the charges of Tim Cone (1-1) look to accomplish in their next game today against upset-conscious Rain or Shine or ROS (0-3) at the Smart Araneta Coliseum. “We’ve got to move forward from it. It’s early in the season. We’re not going to feel too bad about it,” said Mr. Cone ahead of their bounceback attempt at 8 p.m. “Let’s just move on, learn a few things from it. We played out of character in that season half so we got to get back into character.”

The Gin Kings thoroughly dominated the Hotshots in the first 24 minutes, seizing a high 51-25 tear before settling for a 60-35 margin.

But the Hotshots reversed everything in the second half with a 58-31 exchange. With Magnolia holding a 92-91 cushion, Ginebra went for the go-ahead through Scottie Thompson, who drew contact from Marc Barroca but referees let it go to the latter’s vehement reaction.

The PBA later admitted Mr. Barroca should have been whistled for a foul and suspended the crew that officiated the game.

But it would not have gone down-to-the-wire had Ginebra kept up its fine play.

“I felt that in the first half we showed how good we can be as a team. We really played to our absolute potential and in the second half, we showed how bad we could be as a team,” said Mr. Cone.

If Ginebra shows its bad side again, expect the Elasto Painters to pounce hard as they shoot for that elusive win.

Meanwhile, Phoenix (2-1) guns for solo second behind unbeaten Magnolia (4-0) as it duels with skidding Blackwater (1-2) in the 4 p.m. curtain raiser.

Notes: The PBA is investigating the heated in-game verbal altercation involving NorthPort team manager Pido Jarencio and NLEX import Thomas Robinson that spilled over to the tunnel near the dugouts post-game. Commissioner Willie Marcial said Mr. Jarencio gave his side yesterday, apologized and promised to make peace with Mr. Robinson. The NLEX reinforcement is currently on vacation in Palawan and will appear before Mr. Marcial’s office before their next game on Dec. 1 to explain his action. — Olmin Leyba