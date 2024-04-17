Games Saturday

(PhilSports Arena)

10 a.m. — FEU vs UE (men)

12 noon — AdU vs NU (men)

2 p.m. — FEU vs UE (women)

4 p.m. — AdU vs NU (women)

VENGEFUL champion De La Salle University (DLSU) battled back from a set down to take care of also-ran Adamson University, 17-25, 25-19, 25-11, 25-22, and get back on track of a tightrope Top-Two race in the University Athletic Association of the Philippines (UAAP) women’s volleyball tournament on Wednesday at the Smart-Araneta Coliseum.

Undermanned and all, the Lady Spikers owned the last three sets after starting flat for a quick rebound to stay alive in the hot contest for the two twice-to-beat incentives in the Final Four following a huge defeat at the hands of rivals National University (NU) last weekend.

Shevana Laput continued to take the cudgels from injured MVP Angel Canino, who missed her fourth straight game, with 24 points on 22 hits as DLSU improved to 10-2 to forge a three-way tie with University of Santo Tomas (UST) and NU for the No. 1 seed.

Thea Gagate added 12 on nine attacks and three blocks while Alleiah Malaluan and Amie Provide had eight apiece with playmaker Julia Coronel (19 sets) also making her presence felt on both ends with five points on three blocks.

But the Lady Spikers have to rediscover their fiery form sooner than later, warned deputy mentor Noel Orcullo, if they wish to successfully defend their throne entering two more crucial matches against rival Ateneo de Manila University and first-round tormentor UST.

That stretch would make or break De La Salle’s twice-to-beat hopes, especially with Baby Jyne Soreño now joining Ms. Canino on sickbay after an arm injury in the match.

De La Salle wasted a 17-15 lead in the opening set that served as its wake-up call in dominating the rest of the match.

Jen Villegas (16), Jimy Jean Jamili (11) and Ayesha Juegos (10) led the Lady Falcons, who slid to 3-9.

In the men’s play, pacer Far Eastern University or FEU (11-1) firmed up its hold of the top spot to ensure at least a playoff for the win-once bonus after taking down University of the East (1-11), 25-17, 17-25, 28-26, 25-19, while De La Salle (9-3) clinched a Final Four spot by eliminating Adamson University (4-8), 26-24, 25-17, 25-23. — John Bryan Ulanday