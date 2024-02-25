Paolo Banchero’s last shot yesterday was far from pretty. With the score tied and 12.4 seconds left on the game clock, he took the inbounds pass on the left quartercourt, dribbled out beyond the arc, and waited until two-thirds of the time had elapsed to make his move. He pushed forward, did a crossover, an in and out, and then a sidestep before a fake sent defender Jalen Duren flying to him. He went for an awkward try for the basket as soon as he felt the contact. He got the whistle and the and-one, sealing victory for the Magic against the supposedly overmatched Pistons.

Banchero was overcome with emotion in the aftermath, in large measure because he had hitherto played poorly while under the weather. He was a mess in his post-match interview, literally crying from the success he secured on the strength of the Magic’s unflagging belief in his capacity to deliver under pressure. Despite previously making just five of 16 attempts from the field, he got the call on the final sequence — and rewarded the trust with the clutch basket. In short, he did exactly what was expected of him in the moment.

To be sure, Banchero has always carried the responsibility of meeting high expectations. He was chosen first overall in the 2022 draft off a sterling one-and-done stint at Kentucky. He went on to claim Rookie of the Year honors, and then followed it up this season with his first All-Star berth. He got significant burn in the exhibition, and his experience at the Gainbridge Fieldhouse had him pledging to himself that he would keep earning his place among the National Basketball Association elite.

Needless to say, the Magic are looking to Banchero for leadership. For all his advancements, his best days are still clearly ahead of him. And while the blue and white have had their share of outstanding big men, he’s built from a different cloth. Unlike Dwight Howard or Shaquille O’Neal (whose jersey was lifted to the rafters last week), he has handles and range. His touch and confidence will, no doubt, bring more wins akin to yesterday’s triumph. He’s built for the pace-and-space era, and they’re only too glad to latch their fortunes with him.

Anthony L. Cuaycong has been writing Courtside since BusinessWorld introduced a Sports section in 1994. He is a consultant on strategic planning, operations and human resources management, corporate communications, and business development.