Game Friday

(Smart Araneta Coliseum)

7:30 p.m. — Awarding of Best Import and Best Player of the Conference

7:35 p.m. — Magnolia vs San Miguel Beer

* SMB leads best-of-seven series, 2-1

BY going back to its roots as topnotch shot-stopper, Magnolia has made it a more manageable 2-1 affair against San Miguel Beer (SMB).

Now the challenge for the Hotshots is to keep their defensive machine continuously humming to make it back-to-back tonight and transform the initially one-way PBA Commissioner’s Cup finals into a “50-50” series from hereon.

If they don’t, the Beermen will emerge from the 7:35 p.m. Game 4 at the Smart Araneta Coliseum standing on the hill in the race-to-four dispute on second attempt.

The Hotshots denied SMB of its third victory Wednesday night via an 88-80 verdict anchored on the trademark defensive efficiency conspicuously missing in the first two games.

“We’ve been consistent on our defense for the whole conference but we allowed them to score and do what they wanted in Game 1 and 2. So we brought that defensive mentality back,” said Magnolia coach Chito Victolero.

With Tyler Bey and Mark Barroca as defensive lynchpin, the Hotshots stifled the Beermen to an output that’s 26 points short of their average in the first two matches. From 45.3 percent, the offensive clip of Bennie Boatwright and Co. also dipped to 34.1 percent in Game 3.

Mr. Victolero and his troops brace for a hard strike back from the Beermen.

“We know this is a powerhouse team (SMB) and we expect they will bounce back hard,” said Mr. Victolero. “We just only won one game and the only thing we need to do now is rest, recover, watch the film and prepare again for Game 4.”

With its Game 3 triumph, Magnolia not only ended talks of a sweep for San Miguel but also handed its sibling rival its first loss after an 11-game streak.

“That’s a good team we’re playing so we expected them to come out hard and play well in Game 3. They did that and they got the win,” said Mr. Boatwright.

The setback also halted Mr. Boatwright’s personal 9-0 record since his Christmas Day debut.

“It’s part of life. You win some, you lose some but you know, no need to over-react. We’re just going to be ready for Game 4,” he said.

Prior to Game 4, the PBA fetes the top individual performers of the season-opening conference in a short ceremony at 7:30 p.m.

Ginebra’s Christian Standhardinger and San Miguel’s CJ Perez lead the candidates for Best Player of the Conference honors with NorthPort’s Arvin Tolentino, TNT’s Calvin Oftana and Ginebra’s Scottie Thompson as dark horses.

For the foreign reinforcements, it’s Mr. Boatwright and Mr. Bey disputing the plum against Phoenix’ Johnathan Williams III and Ginebra’s Tony Bishop.

Notes: Magnolia averted a deep 0-3 hole amid the controversy involving Calvin Abueva, who had a spat with Mo Tautuaa and his wife Aida after Game 2 and was under fire for poking fun at SMB coach Jorge Gallent’s visual impairment. He apologized to the PBA, the Tautuaas and Mr. Gallent and was fined P100,000 for the mocking gesture and given a stern warning that a repeat offense will lead to possible ban anew. “We just tried to focus on the preparations and the players did a very good job on the mental aspect of the preparations,” said coach Chito Victolero. Mr. Abueva, all business and minus the antics, had six points, seven rebounds, one assist and one block in the Hotshots’ Game 3 breakthrough. — Olmin Leyba