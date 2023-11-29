IÑIGO ANTON is ready to drive the flag high — and fast — in a much-awaited Formula 4 racing debut.

The multi-titled racing prodigy, at only 19 years of age, will represent the country in the prestigious F4 Southeast Asia Series Championship at the Sepang International Circuit in Malaysia on Dec. 1 to 3.

Spending his life on the track since eight years old, Mr. Anton with BlackArts Racing vowed his readiness and confidence to make the country proud when he slugs it out against the region’s best speedsters.

“I feel like I’ve been preparing my whole life for this opportunity and it’s finally happening. I am grateful for this chance to complete in Formula cars and I owe it to the people who have helped me along the way,” said Mr. Anton, the son of racing champions Karen and Carlos.

“My family, my coaches, my team’s sponsors and supporters, everyone has worked tirelessly behind the scenes to make this debut possible. I will continue to do my very best for all of you.”

Mr. Anton, indeed, equipped himself with the necessary training and preparations to have come this far.

After being the country’s youngest slalom and autocross champion at 11 years of age, Mr. Anton was named the 2015 Formula Cadet Philippine Novice Karter of the Year and 2016 Formula Cadet Philippine National Karter of the Year.

Flashing remarkable speed, agility and finesse, Mr. Anton also won three straight titles in the elite Toyota Gazoo Racing (TGR) Vios Cup.

He was also the 2019 TGR Festival Autocross overall champion, 2021 Sporting Class overall champion and 2022 TGR Vios Cup Super-Sporting Class overall champion en route to topping the 2022 Philippine Grand Touring Championships to become the 2022 Driver of the Year in Circuit Racing by Automobile Association of the Philippines.

Mr. Anton also sets a bar as the “Fastest Car Racer” in the Philippines in terms of Radical Championship by consistently resetting lap records for Radical SR1 in the Clark International Speedway.

Overseas, Mr. Anton also stamped his class.

He topped the first round of the 2015 Asian Karting Open Championships in Macau, became the first Filipino participant in the Olympic Esports Week for Motosports in Singapore and ranged against the Top 10 Gran Turismo virtual racers.

In 2020, Mr. Anton with his teammates from Axle Sports finished fourth overall in the 24 Hours Le Mans Virtual, one of the best virtual racing events in the world, by edging out a bevy of F1 bets.

Now, Mr. Anton with key sponsors Motul Philippines and Time Master Watches is out to conquer new heights in his F4 debut. — John Bryan Ulanday