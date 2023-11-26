UNIVERSITY of Perpetual Help (UPHSD) and Lyceum of the Philippines University (LPU) topped the elimination round of the seniors and juniors division, respectively, and spearheaded the march to the NCAA Season 99 chess semifinals at Letran’s Intramuros, Manila campus over the weekend.

Powered by wins of Genesis Borromeo, Romeo Canino and Carl Zitex Sato, the Altas downed the Emilio Aguinaldo College Generals, 3-1, to emerge as the best after the nine-round elimination with 28.5 points.

The Junior Pirates, for their part, dumped the San Sebastian Colegio-Recoletos Staglets, 3-1, on victories by Gio Troy Ventura, Ariel Santander and Eowyn Jullado in topping the high school side with 25 points.

UPHSD was battling No. 4 Jose Rizal University (19.5 points) while No. 2 San Beda University (25) and No. 3 and reigning titlist Lyceum of the Philippines University (24.5) were tackling each other in the semis at press time.

The finals are set next week.

LPU was clashing with No. 4 San Beda (16.5) while No. 2 UPHSD (22) was facing off with No. 3 Arellano University (19) in the juniors semis.

UPHSD is eyeing its second seniors’ crown after claiming its breakthrough title four years ago while LPU is aiming for its historic juniors championship. — Joey Villar