Games Today

(Filoil EcoOil Centre)

12 p.m. — UPHSD vs EAC

3 p.m. — CSB vs JRU

College of St. Benilde (CSB) guns to right the ship after it sank against Letran last time as it tangles with an unpredictable Jose Rizal University (JRU) today in NCAA Season 98 at the Filoil EcoOil Centre.

The Blazers capsized against to the three-peat-seeking Knights, 74-66, last Wednesday to sputter from first to second with a 9-3 record, a game behind the latter.

CSB was poised to pull off a shock win over the back-to-back champion but it blew a three-point edge late that cost it the solo lead.

The Blazers are not just out to make the Final Four for the first time in exactly two decades, they are also eyeing their second championship since winning it all 22 years ago. And a win over JRU would push CSB closer to its goal.

Just like CSB, JRU is out to bounce back from a defeat — a 62-52 setback to Arellano U Sunday that sent it reeling to an even 6-6 mark.

In the other game, University of Perpetual Help (UPHSD) (5-8) and Emilio Aguinaldo College (EAC) (1-13) face off at 12 p.m. — Joey Villar