On May 10, 2024, Erudite Reliability Services OPC hosted its first Executive Summit, a premier event for leaders in asset-intensive industries.

The event aimed to accelerate progress towards the UN Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) by unifying leaders and innovators to collaborate and talk about Sustainable Futures: “Pathways to Progress: Unifying Strategies, Management, and Innovation for SDG Success.” The event served as a platform for showcasing sustainability initiatives and discussing strategies to propel businesses toward a sustainable future.

The APM LEAD Executive Summit began with an inspiring message from Wins Bernal, president of Erudite Reliability Services and event producer, emphasizing the crucial role of collaboration in achieving SDGs. Bernal shared his motivation for initiating this event, driven by “a vision of a better Philippines and a fervent desire to contribute to positive change.” He also acknowledged the presence of distinguished guests and eight of the 12 esteemed members of the APM LEAD Conference and Exhibition 2024 Advisory Council, who attended to support the event’s vision. Among the industry leaders who have attended and contributed to the discussions are Shireen Prince from Aboitiz Power, Dr. Abegail Tongco from Profiles Group, Thomas Goodwin from Manila International Container Terminal, Toribio Noel Ilao from the Department of Public Works and Highways (DPWH), Rolando Pacquiao of Hedcor, and more. The event was also supported by industry leading providers in technology and certification such as Nanoprecise, DQS Enterprise, GHD, and PECB who have showcased their sustainable products and solutions as well.

The event was a resounding success, highlighting the critical role of asset management in achieving sustainability goals. By unifying strategies, management, and innovation, it provided a roadmap for organizations to navigate the complexities of sustainable development. It not only showcased the challenges faced by leaders but also offered a platform for sharing innovative solutions and best practices. As the global landscape continues to evolve, the insights and connections gained from this summit will be instrumental in propelling businesses forward on their sustainability journeys.

The APM LEAD Executive Summit 2024 successfully addressed the challenges contemporary leaders face by presenting pioneer and sustainable solutions. The discussions and presentations offered practical strategies that organizations could implement to achieve SDG success. Attendees left the summit with a renewed sense of purpose and actionable insights to drive sustainability initiatives within their organizations. High-profile attendees, including industry executives and thought leaders, praised the summit for its comprehensive approach and the quality of the content delivered. This positive feedback underscored the event’s effectiveness in providing valuable knowledge and fostering collaboration among industry leaders.

In essence, the APM LEAD Executive Summit 2024 receiving high praise from its guests as well as panelists for the initiative and vision of the event in unifying and accelerating the global goals opens a greater and more in depth collaboration on July 3-5, 2024 for the APM LEAD Conference and Exhibition 2024: Sustainable Futures.

