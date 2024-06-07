Avail up to 10 % discount from your favorite stores, every first Tuesday of the month

As Overseas Filipinos (OFs) tirelessly work day in and out for their nearest and dearest, weathering the distance for months and years at a time, not only do they sacrifice merely for their families, but their home country.

In expressing gratitude, BDO and SM launched Kabayan Tuesday — an exclusive promo for OF families to make their shopping experiences more rewarding. Applicable every first Tuesday of the month this 2024, OF families just need to present their Kabayan ATM card or passbook or BDO remittance payment slip to avail discounts of up to 10% off from all branches nationwide of the SM Store, SM Appliance, Watsons, Miniso, Toy Kingdom, Surplus, Baby Company, Sports Central, ACE Hardware, SM Cinema, SM Game Park, SM Bowling, and SM Skating.

The special offer was celebrated through a fun-filled event “Kabayan Tuesday Mall Show with Piolo” last June 4 at the newly-opened SM City Caloocan.

A celebration befitting OFs’ contributions

Both BDO and SM have long shared the vision of making everyday experiences more meaningful, convenient, and rewarding for Filipino families.

Kabayan Tuesday is one of BDO’s ways of saying thank you to OF families and to let them know that they always have a partner in BDO.

With Kabayan Tuesday, SM puts the spotlight on OF families, who make up a great part of their community — and expresses its gratitude for making SM a part of their family bonding moments.

But in what had been the event’s biggest surprise and yet most heartwarming segment, BDO ambassador Piolo Pascual also paid a visit not only to greet mall-goers and to be part of the launch — but also give an unforgettable surprise to an OF family.

Sweet serenade-slash-shopping-spree surprise

Halfway through the event, Piolo wove his way through the crowd, making his way towards the son and sister of Japan-based Filipino worker, Maritess Magtabog.

After dedicating a few songs, Piolo invited them to a shopping spree at SM Store and other stores participating in Kabayan Tuesday to honor their loyalty as BDO Kabayan Savings account holders over the years.

The Magtabog family, with their mother’s hard work abroad for 22 years, has earned them the opportunity to buy their own house through BDO in Caloocan.

Says Piolo of the experience, “Spending time with the Magtabog family was a very refreshing and fun experience. As a fellow OF before, I’m aware of the sacrifices our kabayans make all year long, and it was an honor to spend time with them. I hope more OFs can seize the opportunity to make their loved ones’ shopping experiences even more rewarding, and always remember that they have a partner in both BDO and SM.”

Kabayan Tuesday is an initiative of BDO, in partnership with SM, that gives special discounts of up to 10% off from all branches nationwide of the SM Store, SM Appliance, Watsons, Miniso, Toy Kingdom, Surplus, Baby Company, Sports Central, ACE Hardware, SM Cinema, SM Game Park, SM Bowling, and SM Skating. For more details, visit https://www.bdo.com.ph/personal/remittance or stay up-to-date via the BDO Kabayan Facebook page.

The start of a lasting relationship between BDO and Overseas Filipino Families

BDO Remit, the international remittance service brand of BDO, goes beyond sending money by providing tools that help customers easily manage their remittances as they pursue their goals abroad.

Opening a BDO Kabayan Savings is the start of a lasting relationship between BDO Remit & Overseas Filipino families. BDO Remit is not just a channel to send & receive money. As customers remit or receive funds & save through their account, they may eventually avail of other products of the bank such as loans & investment — wherein we help them realize their financial goals for themselves & their families.

Our convenience, accessibility & reliable service — worldwide

BDO Kabayan Savings makes remittance easy, safe and affordable as remittance is directly credited to the account.

Overseas Filipinos and their beneficiaries may open a BDO Kabayan Savings Account at any BDO Unibank branch in the Philippines.

Only one (1) valid government-issued ID

Minimum initial deposit of ₱100 (peso account) & US$100 (for dollar account)

With passbook & ATM debit card

Withdraw remittances from over 23,000 ATMs in the Philippines, 24/7

Debit payments in just one swipe at local & international establishments

While BDO Unibank serves clients in key cities, the bank can likewise reach the unserved & underserved markets through BDO Network Bank — the rural bank subsidiary of BDO — to serve customers in the countryside.

Remit to Kabayan Savings through BDO Remit offices in Hong Kong, Macau, Japan, UK, & Canada or any of BDO Remit’s over 400 remittance partners worldwide. Visit www.bdo.com.ph & click Remittance for more details.

Our service beyond remittance: Financial literacy efforts

Training millions of Filipinos prior to their departure

We service our kabayans even before they leave the country through the Pre-departure Orientation Seminars (PDOS) in partnership with government agencies, wherein we educate them how to handle their finances wisely, and plan their life & financial goals to achieve a better life for themselves & their families back home.

Grassroots marketing caravans in over 30 provinces nationwide

Since 2014, we have been running a grassroots marketing campaign as part of our efforts to reach out to the unserved & underserved markets in the provinces.

We launched activities aimed at increasing awareness of our services in public markets & transport terminals.

We reach out to barangays and hold financial literacy talks in their offices as well as in public schools in far-flung areas.

We educate our kabayans the value of receiving remittances & saving in a bank account with a stable & trusted bank. Opening an account is the start of our relationship with the client, which can grow further into realizing their financial goals through the help of other bank products such loans & investments.

Our way of giving back to the Overseas Filipino families

We end our grassroots campaign in each province with a special concert featuring the country’s most requested celebrities along with games & raffle prizes as a way of thanking them for choosing BDO as their financial partner.

Since 2012, Pamaskong Handog has been our commitment to the Overseas Filipino families in partnership with the SM Supermalls. It is our way of giving honor & recognizing them for their hard work & sacrifice for their families back home.

Easy & convenient withdrawals outside key cities with CASH AGAD terminals

Withdraw proceeds via CASH AGAD — a service that allows ATM cardholders to withdraw cash and do balance inquiry through partner locations in the Philippines — without having to go to the bank or look for the nearest ATM.

BDO Online makes monitoring of remittances & savings in the account

Download the BDO Unibank app or visit online.bdo.com.ph to:

• Monitor remittance transactions • Transfer funds • Pay bills • Reload cash card & cellphone

For customers with no account, claim remittances at thousands of Cash Pick-up Anywhere locations

Peso or dollar, cash is always available at over 1,200 branches nationwide

The only bank that has branches inside SM Supermalls, the largest chain of shopping malls in the Philippines

BDO Unibank branches inside SM Supermalls are open as late as 7:00 p.m. and are open even on weekends and select holidays

Customers may claim remittances in peso from over 300 BDO Network Bank branches nationwide.

BDO Network Bank is the country’s largest rural bank and is a subsidiary of BDO Unibank

Most branches are open Mondays to Saturdays from 8:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.

BDO Remit is the global remittance service brand of BDO Unibank. In Asia, BDO Remit has a subsidiary office located in Hong Kong; three (3) in Macau; and one (1) in Tokyo. BDO Unibank also has a representative office in Beijing, China; Taipei, Taiwan; Seoul, Korea; a full branch in Hong Kong and Singapore; as well as a representative office in Dubai, United Arab Emirates. In North America, BDO Remit holds a remittance office in Toronto, Canada; while in Europe, BDO Remit has a subdiary office in London, UK and a representative office both in Milan, Italy and Paris, France.

BDO Unibank holds the largest Overseas Filipino market share for remittances coursed through banks as it has been named the “Commercial Bank that Generated the Largest Overseas Filipino Remittances” by the Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas (Central Bank of the Philippines) since 2008. Going beyond serving as a remittance channel, BDO Remit aims to nurture a lasting relationship with its clients through its efforts to empower them with financial literacy and by making BDO Unibank’s products and services available to Filipinos wherever they may be.

BDO Remit goes beyond serving as a remittance channel. In recent years, it has been focused on providing financial literacy events and webinars to help educate the Overseas Filipinos in protecting & investing their hard-earned money. All these efforts are anchored on the Bank’s mission to help its clients achieve a better life for their families back home and ensure their future. For more information, visit www.bdo.com.ph.

​BDO Unibank, Inc. (BDO) is a full-service universal bank in the Philippines, providing a complete array of industry-leading products and services including Lending (corporate and consumer), Deposit-taking, Foreign Exchange, Brokering, Trust and Investments, Credit Cards, Retail Cash Cards, Corporate Cash Management and Remittances. Through its local subsidiaries, the Bank offers Investment Banking, Private Banking, Leasing and Finance, Rural Banking, Life Insurance, Insurance Brokerage, and Online and Traditional Stock Brokerage services.

The Bank has the largest distribution network with over 1,600 operating branches and more than 4,600 ATMs nationwide. The Bank also offers digital banking solutions to make banking easier, faster, and more secure for its clients.

As of March 31, 2023, BDO Unibank is the country’s largest bank in terms of total resources, customer loans, deposits, assets under management and capital, as well as branch and ATM network nationwide.

BDO Unibank is a member of the SM Group, one of the country’s largest and most successful conglomerates with businesses spanning retail, mall operations, property development (residential, commercial, hotels and resorts), and financial services.

Overseas, BDO Unibank has 16 offices (including full-service branches in Hong Kong and Singapore) spread across Asia, Europe, North America, and the Middle East.

For more information on BDO Unibank and BDO Remit products and services, log on to www.bdo.com.ph.

Spotlight is BusinessWorld’s sponsored section that allows advertisers to amplify their brand and connect with BusinessWorld’s audience by publishing their stories on the BusinessWorld Web site. For more information, send an email to online@bworldonline.com.

Join us on Viber at https://bit.ly/3hv6bLA to get more updates and subscribe to BusinessWorld’s titles and get exclusive content through www.bworld-x.com.