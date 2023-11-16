Games Friday

(Filoil EcoOil Arena)

1:30 p.m. — LPU vs SSC-R

3:30 p.m. — Mapua vs AU

LYCEUM of the Philippines University (LPU) tries to put one foot to the Final Four as it tackles an already eliminated San Sebastian College-Recoletos (SSC-R) today in NCAA Season 99 at the Filoil EcoOil Arena.

The Pirates had their chance to accomplish such feat last time but fell to University of Perpetual Help, 81-80, Sunday when Mark Omega hit the game-winning triple late.

Had they prevailed on that fateful day, LPU would have been gunning for an outright Final Four slot. Instead, the Pirates had to do it the hard way as they go for the win in their 1:30 p.m. showdown that would assure it of at least a rubbermatch for the last seat to the Final Four bus.

It would also keep them in contention for the other twice-to-beat incentive in the semis.

The first one was already booked by the Mapua Cardinals, unflappable still at the helm with a 13-3 mark.

Intrestingly, the Cardinals tangle with another eliminated team in Arellano University or AU (2-13) at 3:30 p.m. that would keep the former their perch. — Joey Villar