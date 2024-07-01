THE PHILIPPINES sets out for another journey to glory as it sees action in the Canada Cup International Softball Championships that unfolded yesterday and ends Sunday in Surrey in British Columbia, Canada.

Mentored by Ana Santiago, the Cebuana Lhuillier-backstopped Blu Girls were headed to battle against the 12 toughest teams in the world including the Kiwis, whom the former were tackling at press time.

ASAPHIL President Jean Henri Lhuillier expressed his excitement for the upcoming tournament, highlighting the team’s journey and growth.

“I am incredibly excited to see the girls in action. I’ve watched them grow their skills and talents to the best of their ability, and I have no doubt they will make us proud again,” said Mr. Lhuillier.

The country tangles with Hong Kong and hosts Canada in a double-header today, Israel tomorrow and Mexico Thursday.

Other teams seeing action are Colorado, Saskatchewan 222, Australia, Greece, the Czech Republic and Chinese Taipei.

The playoff phase is set Friday to Sunday. — Joey Villar