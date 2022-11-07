Games Today

CREAMLINE and F2 Logistics, the giants of Philippine volleyball, are finally colliding.

And the Premier Volleyball League (PVL) has set it in the biggest venue it could find — the Smart-Araneta Coliseum.

Boasting of not just the best but also the most popular players the country has, the Cool Smashers and Cargo Movers face off today in a much anticipated marquee showdown tipped as a sneak preview to the PVL Reinforced Conference finals.

Creamline is an already established dynasty in the league while F2 is the lord of the rival league that is on a leave.

While F2 joined the PVL last year, the dream match was never really consummated since the Cargo Movers skipped the Open Conference in Bacarra, Ilocos Norte last year and the Invitational last August.

Creamline and F2 have a chance to meet in the Open Conference early this year but as fate would have it, they never did.

The time has come now.

Game time is at 5:30 p.m.

On one side there’s Creamline, which has reasserted its supremacy with a 25-23, 20-25, 25-12, 32-30 semis spot-clinching win — its fifth in as many games — over another title contender Chery Tiggo last Saturday at the Sta. Rosa Sports Complex.

On the other there’s F2, which has racked up two straight wins including a 25-19, 25-22, 25-20 steamrolling of PLDT at the PhilSports Arena last week that catapulted it back into semifinal contention with a 2-2 record.

Apart from the imports, Creamline boasts an MVP row consisting of Alyssa Valdez, Jia Morado, Tots Carlos, Ced Domingo, Jema Galanza and Jeanette Panaga while F2 will have a fabulous array of weapons in Kalei Mau, Kianna Dy, Kim Fajardo, Abi Marano, Majoy Baron, Dawn Macandili and Shola Alvarez.

Ms. Valdez, the captain of the Creamline ship, said they expect tough competition ahead after snatching the solo lead from Chery Tiggo.

“We would need to prepare harder definitely. We also set our expectations of ourselves higher than before so we have to balance enjoyment and being competitive,” she said.

In the other game at 2:30 p.m., United Auctioneers-Army (UAI) (0-5) battles Choco Mucho (2-3). — Joey Villar