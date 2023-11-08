BATANGAS City Embassy Chill escaped with a 66-62 win in Game 3 over the visiting General Santos City to march on to the South Division finals of the Maharlika Pilipinas Basketball League (MPBL) late Tuesday night at the Batangas City Coliseum.

In front of more than 5,000 fans including MPBL founder Manny Pacquiao, the home team leaned on King Importante’s game-saving block and Cedric Ablaza’s insurance free throws for the gutsy semifinal win that catapulted them back to the division finals.

Levi Hernandez showed the way with 14 points, eight rebounds, two assists, a steal and a block, including a booming trey to give the No. 2 seed Batangas a 64-58 lead in the last three minutes.

Mr. Ablaza collared 13 points, four rebounds, four assists, a steal and a block while John Ambulodto added 12 points as Batangas banked on its roaring home crowd to fend off the Warriors’ multiple comeback attempts.

“Hats off to the GenSan team. They’re really a tough team. We really had a hard time closing out this series but my players did not give up. They wanted it more,” said coach Cholo Villanueva.

Batangas built an early 10-point lead but allowed a GenSan fightback to a stare at a 54-55 deficit midway through the fourth quarter before Mr. Hernandez restored order for a little breather down the wire.

But GenSan retaliated anew, moving on to within 62-64 off an Enzo Joson steal and forced another stop for a potential game-winning trey of Michole Sorela only for Mr. Importante to foil it with a big swat as Mr. Ablaza sealed the game from the foul line.

Batangas, the inaugural MPBL champion, will face No. 1 seed Bacoor, which swept last season’s runner-up Zamboanga in the other semis bracket, in the best-of-three South division finale for a seat in the national finals against the North winner.

Top-seeded Pampanga and No. 4 seed Caloocan are in the North finals as Mr. Pacquiao, the former Senator and world boxing icon, beams with thrill and excitement for the last four teams standing.

Meanwhile, Mr. Sorela (15) and Mark Cruz (12) paced the No. 3 GenSan in a gallant stand. — John Bryan Ulanday