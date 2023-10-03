HANGZHOU — Gilas Pilipinas women’s team made an abrupt exit in the 19th Asian Games following a 93-71 loss to South Korea in the quarterfinals late Monday night.

An 11-2 run late in the opening period was all the Sokors needed to take control of the match that had the Filipina cagebelles playing catch up the rest of the way after taking the early initiative, 5-0.

The first quarter ended at 23-13 for Korea, which later led by as many as 25 points at the Shaoxing Olympic Sports Centre gymnasium.

Khate Castillo topscored for 18 points in a losing cause for Gilas, which also got a double-double from center Jack Animam with 15 points and 14 rebounds. Ms. Animam, Mae Cabinbin, and Janine Pontejos were all reduced to tears as they tried to console each other on the way to the dugout. — POC-PSC Media Pool