‘Class B’ athletes have to pay for their own Asian Games campaign

1 of 3

A FIFTH of the 395-strong Philippine team seeing action in the Hangzhou Asian Games scheduled Sept. 23 to Oct. 8 may have to pay for their own campaign in search for sporting glory.

In a document obtained by The STAR recently, 73 athletes categorized as “Class B” would have to pay for everything — uniform, bags, airplane ticket and hotel expenses — while the rest, who are all Category A athletes, would be funded by the Philippine Sports Commission.

In that same letter, the sports-funding agency announced the release of allowances as well as the tracksuit, luggage and other supplies of all Hangzhou-bound delegation members at the third floor of its administration building at the Rizal Memorial Sports Complex in Malate, Manila.

It also announced the sendoff at 9 a.m. on Monday at the PICC grounds in Pasay City.

But for Category B athletes, it was bad news.

“For Category B athletes and team officials (please ask guidance from the Philippine Olympic Committee regarding categories), please be informed that the PSC will be collecting payments for the following before departure: shoes, tracksuit, luggage, airfare (depending on actual cost if booked and ticketed via PSC), and accommodation of $50 a day (based on actual stay),” it said.

The “have money, will travel” scheme is being applied to those athletes who failed to snare either a gold or a silver in the last Southeast Asian Games in Phnom Penh, Cambodia last May.

Among the notable athletes who are in this category are former SEA Games gold winners Kristina Knott, William and Clinton Bautista. Fil-Spanish John Cabang Tolentino, who eclipsed the national 110m hurdles record last June, was also on the list.

“Category B (athletes) are those who did not win a gold or silver in the last SEA Games. PATAFA will have to pay for them to the PSC including the track suit, shoes, and luggage. Aside from airfare and accommodation, they won’t be given a travel allowance by the PSC also,” PATAFA Secretary-General Edward Kho told The STAR.

“They are John Tolentino and his coach Martin, KK, Willie Morrison,” he added.

Mr. Kho, however, isn’t certain if they will get reimbursements if they bring home the gold.

“I’m not sure,” he said.

A source also bared that the PSC is doing its best to find some money to cover some or the full expenses of some of these athletes, if not all.

“They are trying to get them all (Category B) funded,” said the same insider.

The STAR tried to get the side of PSC Chairman Richard Bachmann but he did not respond. — Joey Villar