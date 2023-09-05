Tennis fans were understandably caught up in the Caroline Wozniacki hype. It was, by, far, the most relatable feel-good story in the sport heading into the United States Open. Even for casual observers, it was but natural to root for a former World Number One and major champion who had to leave the stage due to an ailment, who started a family, and then who somehow regained the passion for competition. And they cheered heartily when she won, and won, and won again, sparking spectacular scenarios of a Cinderella story.

It was wishful thinking, of course. Given the physical and mental load required of those casting moist eyes on the hardware, Wozniacki had little chance to buck the odds. It wasn’t that she faced the superior — and, just as importantly, streaking — Coco Gauff in the fourth round — with, assuming yet another triumph, the opposition becoming more and more elite as the fortnight progressed. It was that she didn’t yet have the stamina and endurance to deliver under pressure. And it certainly didn’t help that her defensive style compelled her to move constantly and generate winners off long rallies.

That said, Wozniacki had ample cause to hold her head high in the aftermath of her three-set defeat in the Round of 16. Gauff was too good, too fit, too primed for her to overcome after three and a half years away from the grind of the Tour, and still she went the distance and lasted close to two hours at imposing Arthur Ashe Stadium. As she noted in her post-contest presser, “I’m also a competitor. I’m just out there to fight my hardest. I think I’ve always done that.” She has, indeed, and there’s every reason to think she will continue to do so until she decides to set aside her racket one more time.

At 33, Wozniacki will find the going far from easy. As she said, “I wear many hats.” She will need to juggle her time between running the Lee household and staying sharp for battles on the court. The game is much faster, more grueling, more demanding now. If she has one thing going for her, however, it’s her relentless nature and resolute character. “I try to do my best wherever I am,” she argued. In the final analysis, it’s all she can ask of herself.

Anthony L. Cuaycong has been writing Courtside since BusinessWorld introduced a Sports section in 1994. He is a consultant on strategic planning, operations and human resources management, corporate communications, and business development.