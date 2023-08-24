Novak Djokovic slumped to the hardcourt immediately after the last point of the Western & Southern Open men’s singles final was decided. He had given every bit of himself in live ball action totaling three hours and 49 minutes, the longest in a three-set title match since the Association of Tennis Professionals began keeping time records in 1990. And after he emerged triumphant, seemingly despite the odds and against Carlos Alcaraz, relief swept over him — for reasons both obvious and not so apparent. He proved to be master of his fate, at least for the last week, and he left the World Number One in his wake.

For a while there, it looked as if Djokovic would once again be on the wrong end of the score against Alcaraz. Already ahead a set, the latter was two games in front in the second, and another two away from claiming the title in the third biggest event in the United States. And then his famed fighting spirit kicked in; he refused to go out in a whimper, fighting off championship point and then forcing a third set. From there, it was touch and go, but, unlike in Wimbledon, the breaks would go his way and lead him to triumph. It was by no means easy, but he was up to the challenge, even when he appeared to be continually rebuffed.

Djokovic was gracious in his valedictory, telling the crowd of his admiration of — and, perhaps more importantly, respect for — Alcaraz’s game. In the runup to the Masters 1000 Tournament, he spoke glowingly about the 20-year-old’s generational skill set, which he believed imbibed the best of his, Roger Federer, and Rafael Nadal’s abilities. No doubt, he was also psyching himself for the inevitable meeting with his current foil. With everything on the line, all he can do is be at his best — and there’s no shame in thereafter being beaten. At the same time, there is the confidence that the win is there for the taking, all other things being equal.

Needless to say, Djokovic’s 95th career title sets him up well for the US Open next week. He will be beginning the fortnight on a high, and looking to build on his conditioning and focus as the major progresses. He will once more need to be at his finest against Alcaraz, likely to make the final as well. And while no one can definitely predict the outcome, especially with so small a margin between the two, one thing is clear: He will never count himself out, and he is at his most dangerous when injected with unshakable self-assurance.

Anthony L. Cuaycong has been writing Courtside since BusinessWorld introduced a Sports section in 1994. He is a consultant on strategic planning, operations and human resources management, corporate communications, and business development.