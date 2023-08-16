MANSION Sports Bar & Lounge has announced a significant collaboration as the official sponsor of Navotas Football Club, an organization dedicated to nurturing youth potential through sports and education. The partnership underscores Mansion’s commitment to community growth and engagement.

Navotas Football Club is a trailblazing organization that focuses on honing young talents and providing free education opportunities using football as a gateway. Established in June 2022, the club has been actively involved in training children from public schools and out-of-school youth between the ages of five and 17. The club’s mission has garnered support from the local community, enabling it to make significant strides towards its goals to create avenues of hope and advancement for the youth.

As part of the strategic partnership, Navotas Football Club showcased its progress and the potential of its beneficiaries last August 12, 2023, as they competed in the Bulacan Cup wearing the Mansion jerseys loud and proud.

According to Sunny Jhamtani general manager of Mansion Sports Bar & Lounge the sponsorship extends beyond financial support as it reflects Mansion’s dedication to the betterment of local youth and the community at large.