ADELAIDE — Eugenie Le Sommer netted a brace to lead France to a 4-0 victory over debutants Morocco in their last-16 match at the Women’s World Cup (WC), and into the quarterfinals for the third consecutive time.

Kadidiatou Diani’s fourth goal of the tournament, a header in the 15th minute, sparked an eight-minute three-goal Les Bleues blitz, with Kenza Dali and Ms. Le Sommer also scoring at Hindmarsh Stadium, ending the North African side’s fairytale run.

France next face hosts Australia in the quarterfinals on Saturday in Brisbane.

Morocco became the lowest-ranked team (72) to play in the last 16, bouncing back from a 6-0 rout by Germany to beat South Korea and Colombia. But they were no match for fifth-ranked France who went unbeaten in the group stage, capped by a dramatic 6-3 win over Panama.

Mr. Le Sommer increased her all-time leading goal scoring record for France to 92, while the game marked the first time Les Bleues had scored four goals in a World Cup knockout game.

Ms. Diani, who netted a hat-trick against Panama, was unmarked in the box for an easy header from Sakina Karchaoui’s cross that kicked off the scoring and had Moroccan keeper Khadija Er-Rmichi smacking her fists on the pitch in frustration.

There was more frustration to come. Ms. Dali connected five minutes later when she struck Ms. Diani’s cross, her long shot ricocheting off the inside of the far post and in.

Ms. Le Sommer was able to get a boot on the ball for her first goal in the 23rd minute after Ms. Diani pressured a Moroccan defender.

This World Cup marked the first time three African nations made the last 16 in Morocco, South Africa and Nigeria.. — Reuters