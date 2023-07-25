THE PHILIPPINES will go beyond borders to create more opportunities for the booming obstacle sport.

In partnership with the Modern Pentathlon Association of Thailand, the Pilipinas Obstacle Sports Federation (POSF) will hold a 4-in-1 activity in Sattahip, Chonburi Province in Thailand in September with hopes of expanding the reach of the sport to its good neighbor.

Part of the breakthrough event is the turnover of POSF’s obstacle box to Thailand, a member of the World Pentathlon and World Obstacle unions.

The POSF, under the watch of president Alberto Agra, will also hold certification courses for Thai coaches and technical officials.

Moreover, Filipino athletes will have a demonstration in front of their Thai counterparts to cap the historic activity between Southeast Asian neighbors.

Obstacle Sports is the newest discipline under modern pentathlon with the POSF hoping for its inclusion as a standalone event in the 2025 SEA Games to be hosted by Thailand.

The Philippines has been the barometer of Southeast Asian obstacle sports starting with the discipline’s debut in the 30th SEA Games in Manila in 2019.

As hosts, the country dominated the event with six gold medals followed by another four-gold medal harvest in the 2023 SEA Games in Cambodia. — John Bryan Ulanday