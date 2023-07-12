BORONGAN CITY, Eastern Samar — The stage is set for the 2nd National Surfing Summit, to be held in Borongan City, Eastern Samar from November 24-26. This event, themed “Surfing Horizons: Unveiling New Destinations, Igniting Tourism,” aims to bring together surfing stakeholders from across the country to explore the immense potential of surfing as a tourism attraction and Olympic sport. The National Surf Summit alongside the annual Surf City Borongan competition, the event aims to create a synergistic platform that maximizes the efforts of all involved. Athletes, coaches, LGUs, and national agency officials will have the opportunity to discuss and observe the national competition as part of the summit program.

“Borongan City’s local government unit is committed to supporting other municipalities and fostering unity among residents,” emphasized Mayor Jose Ivan Dayan Agda. “We stand united, and through this summit, we aim to significantly impact the tourism industry in the region and create substantial opportunities for economic development.”

With the Surf City Borongan National Competition serving as an exciting counterpart to the National Surfing Summit, the event is set to be a dynamic celebration of surf culture, uniting surfers and enthusiasts from diverse backgrounds. The festival will offer an engaging platform for both locals and visitors to fully immerse themselves in the vibrant surf community of Borongan City, creating unforgettable experiences for all participants.

The 2nd National Surfing Summit, along with the Surf City Festival, will take place from November 24th to 30th in Borongan City, Eastern Samar. Stay tuned for further updates and announcements as we ride the wave towards an unforgettable event.