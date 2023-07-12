Games Today

(PhilSports Arena)

9:30 a.m. — Gerflor vs Chery Tiggo

12 p.m. — F2 vs Petro Gazz

4 p.m. — Creamline vs PLDT

6:30 p.m. — Farm Fresh vs Cignal

THE CREAMLINE Cool Smashers have never missed the semifinals since they joined the Premier Volleyball League (PVL) six years ago.

The proud franchise isn’t about to let that glorious tradition end.

Recharged by a two-week respite, Creamline shoots for an unprecedented 12th straight semis appearance as it clashes with an equally dangerous PLDT in a Pool A match today in the PVL Invitational Conference at the PhilSports Arena.

The reigning champion has been enjoying that streak of excellence that saw the club team making the semis the last 11 PVL conferences in a magnificent stretch that netted it six championships, a couple of runner-up finishes and three third-place efforts.

A win against PLDT in their 4 p.m. showdown should ensure Creamline keeps the perfect run going.

The Cool Smashers should come in energized after getting the needed 14-day break.

Creamline annihilated Quezon City-Gerflor, 25-18, 25-11, 25-12, last June 29 that sent the former zooming straight to the top with a pristine 2-0 card.

It won’t be another walk in the park though when it tackles PLDT, a legit contender which set in motion its campaign with a 25-15, 25-19, 25-22 victory over Akari last July 1.

The High Speed Hitters could play the spoiler’s role to the hilt and snatch the lead themselves if they could find ways to pull the rug from under their favored foes.

Also eyeing a semis seat was Pool B leader F2 Logistics, which battles the power-hitting Grethcel Soltones and the Petro Gazz Angels (2-1) at 12 p.m.

The Cargo Movers snared their straight win and the top spot in their bracket after clawing their way back from the grave with a come-from-behind 21-25, 25-17, 17-25, 25-21, 18-16 win over the Choco Mucho Flying Titans late Tuesday.

So epic was F2’s comeback that it needed to fight back from three match points and needed two successful challenges to avoid defeat and turn things around in its favor.

And there will be no rest for the weary as F2 plunges back into action versus Petro Gazz and eyes a win that would secure the former’s place in the semis.

“Recovery is everything,” said F2 coach Regine Diego.

Completing the quadruple-game offering are pairings pitting Gerflor (0-1) against Chery Tiggo (1-1) at 9:30 a.m. and Farm Fresh (0-3) versus Cignal (2-1) at 6:30 p.m. — Joey Villar