Heading into free agency, general manager Rob Pelinka made no secret of the Lakers’ plan for success: Fortify the gains they made at the end of the National Basketball Association’s 2022-23 season. After a roster makeover at the trade deadline, they scrambled to get a slot in the play-in tournament, and then built momentum for a playoff run all the way to the conference finals. Which is to say he intended to run it back and re-sign players who proved integral to their stunning turnaround, plus a handful seen to be a good cultural fit. Clearly, he meant to avoid any splashy acquisition that tied their resources to a big name, only to be hobbled by it. The scars from their failed Russell Westbrook experience remained fresh enough for him to remember the lessons he learned.

Over the weekend, Pelinka did just that. He wasted no time completing a lineup that complemented the strengths of resident stars LeBron James and Anthony Davis, and, just as importantly, featured the return of vital cogs Austin Reaves, D’Angelo Russell, Rui Hachimura, and Jarred Vanderbilt — all on friendly terms. Joining the Lakers are Taurean Prince, Gabe Vincent, Cam Reddish, and Jaxson Hayes, exactly the types they angled for in view of both head coach Darvin Ham’s defense-first mindset and the need to spread the offense with excellent outside shooting and paint scoring.

Remarkably, all of Pelinka’s wheeling and dealing did not bring the Lakers to luxury tax territory. In fact, they have around $1.3 million left over to sign a 14th man before being subject to salary cap penalties. Needless to say, the additions were enjoined to take less than market value for the prospect of suiting up in purple and gold and, yes, sharing the court with James and Davis. The league’s biggest crossover personality may be turning 39 and well past his prime, but he still has unparalleled clout; players keep wanting to be around him, the increased scrutiny notwithstanding.

Make no mistake: The Nuggets are still the best in the West; there can be no doubting their claim to the throne, with two-time Most Valuable Player awardee Nikola Jokic and perennially underrated Jamal Murray leading the way. That said, the Lakers are right behind them, fueled by immediate past accomplishments and a series of moves designed for further progress. James was certainly pleased with the developments, and with reason. At his age, he knows it’s the title or bust, and he now has cause to believe he’s closer to his ultimate objective.

Anthony L. Cuaycong has been writing Courtside since BusinessWorld introduced a Sports section in 1994. He is a consultant on strategic planning, operations and human resources management, corporate communications, and business development.