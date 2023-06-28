GILAS Pilipinas will head into battle as 22nd-ranked team in a field of 32 at the 2023 FIBA Basketball World Cup, according to the federation’s initial power rankings.

The Philippines, serving as the tournament’s main host, topped rivals Iran (No. 31), Jordan (No. 28) and Lebanon (No. 26) in the rankings.

FIBA said the presence of NBA guard Jordan Clarkson from the Utah Jazz is expected to bolster the Gilas bid along with the hometown advantage.

Australia, following its first-ever podium finish in the Tokyo Olympics with a bronze medal, is top ranked in the region at No. 4.

The continent’s other teams are co-host Japan (No. 14), New Zealand (No. 16) and China (No. 21).

Dominican Republic and Italy, two of the men’s teams’ opponents in Group A, are ranked No. 12 and No. 13, respectively. Angola is at No. 29.

Reigning Olympic champion USA and World Cup titlist Spain paced the 32-team cast at No. 1 and No. 2, respectively. Also in the Top 5 are France (No. 3) and Slovenia (No.5).

Canada, Germany, Serbia, Greece and Brazil, in order, rounded the Top 10. — John Bryan Ulanday