THE PHILIPPINE Sports Commission (PSC) is opening its doors to local coaches for them to learn from world-caliber volleyball teams, as the upcoming Volleyball Nations League (VNL) 2023 holds its practice games inside the Rizal Memorial Sports Complex (RMSC) starting June 27.

PSC Chairman Richard Bachmann announced this initiative, in partnership with the Philippine National Volleyball Federation (PNVF), which will provide an opportunity for the country’s local coaches to witness high-level play from renowned coaches and athletes.

“As the PSC supports the PNVF and its hosting of this year’s VNL, this is a great opportunity for our local volleyball coaches as well to be equipped by the world’s best talent, and uplift our grassroots development in the sport,” said Mr. Bachmann, who graced the VNL press conference at Diamond Hotel on Monday.

PNVF President Ramon “Tats” Suzara echoed this, and thanked the PSC chief for making available its sports facilities including the Rizal Memorial Coliseum and the Ninoy Aquino Stadium located inside the historic RMSC.

“As part of our commitment to the PSC and the development of Philippine volleyball, this invitation will allow our coaches to gain insights and foster greater participation in sport,” said Mr. Suzara, who was joined by Malacañang Senior Deputy Executive Secretary Hubert Guevara, Pasay City Mayor Imelda Calixto Rubiano, MOA Arena General Manager Arnel Gonzales and Diamond Hotel Rooms Division Manager George Reynoso.

Eight of the world’s top 25 men’s teams, including VNL defending champion Italy, Poland, Brazil, as well as crowd favorite Japan, Slovenia, Netherlands, Canada and China, will battle it out for the championship on July 4 at the Mall of Asia Arena in Pasay City.